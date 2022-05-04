PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.73 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

PRO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 213,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PROS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PROS by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

