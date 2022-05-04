Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

