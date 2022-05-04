Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

