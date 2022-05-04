Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,223. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $278.37 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

