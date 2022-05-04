Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,223. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $278.37 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

