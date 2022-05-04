Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,656,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.