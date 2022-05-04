Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,812. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

