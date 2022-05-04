Orcam Financial Group Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 2,999,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,121. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

