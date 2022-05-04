Orcam Financial Group Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,908,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400,703. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $309.64 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

