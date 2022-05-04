Orcam Financial Group Invests $201,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,863. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

