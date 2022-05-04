Oppenheimer Comments on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IART. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of IART stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

