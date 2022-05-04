Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.