Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.92 million.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 360,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,457. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

