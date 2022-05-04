Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

