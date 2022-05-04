Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About Ono Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.