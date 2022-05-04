OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 239,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,439. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OneSpan by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

