OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

