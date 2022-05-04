NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 175,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,495,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

