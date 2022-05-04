NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.14. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 842,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 230,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.