Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $150.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

