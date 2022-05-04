Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 765,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,861. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

