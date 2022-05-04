Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,728 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. 2,285,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

