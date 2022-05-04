Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 492,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 1,674,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

