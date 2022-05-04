Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 4,443,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.