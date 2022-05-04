Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. 2,002,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

