Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

