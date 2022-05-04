Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 13,520,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,700,371. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.