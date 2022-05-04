MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $996.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,363. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 589.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,094.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,197.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

