McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.36.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

