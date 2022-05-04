McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

