Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Matson stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. 687,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Matson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

