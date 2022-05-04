Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 5,678,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,648. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Match Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

