Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 5,678,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,648. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
