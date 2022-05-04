Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $22,826,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $357.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day moving average of $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

