Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 938,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.85. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

