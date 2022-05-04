MAS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,316,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.