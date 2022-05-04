MAS Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. 951,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

