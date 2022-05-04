MAS Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 13,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

