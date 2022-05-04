Marathon Capital Management Takes $3.98 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Copa makes up 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Copa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Copa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CPA traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 230,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

