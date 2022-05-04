Marathon Capital Management Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $546.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,633. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

