Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,848 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. 15,216,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

