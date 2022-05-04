Marathon Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.70. 767,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.51 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

