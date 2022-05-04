Marathon Capital Management Increases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,511. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

