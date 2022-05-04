Marathon Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quantum by 6,429.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Quantum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quantum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 383,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

