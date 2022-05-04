Marathon Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. 2,988,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

