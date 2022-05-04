Marathon Capital Management Acquires 10,000 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,417. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $561.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

