Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. The company has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

