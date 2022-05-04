Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

LOW stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

