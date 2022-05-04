Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
LOCL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 313,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
