Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

LOCL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 313,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.