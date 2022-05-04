Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

