Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 13.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $314.01. 1,771,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

