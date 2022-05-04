Knuff & Co LLC Sells 500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,364,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.