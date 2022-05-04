Knuff & Co LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. 8,725,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

